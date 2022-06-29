In the past, there were several robust train stations in Ghana that were sought-after by most Ghanaians

The railway system is one of the fastest and most efficient transportation systems any country can have

With the train as the primary means of transport, people could afford to stay in one town yet work in another without stress

Ghana was known to have a workable railway system during and immediately after the colonial period. However, most of the railway system was not well maintained and, as a result, died out as a primary means of transportation in the country.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some of Ghana's train stations and their location.

Accra Railway Station

Accra Railway Station. Photo credit: Mapio.net. Source: UGC

The Accra Railway Station was completed in 1910 to serve the new Accra to Mangoase line but was extended to Kumasi in 1923. It was the only train track from the north to Accra, but it could not accommodate the vast number of passengers plying the route.

Train about to depart for Nsawam. Photo credit: Mapio.net. Source: UGC

Traffic gradually declined in the 1950s, and by 2011, the station had no service. It was instead used by market traders, while some people used the abandoned trains as housing.

Achimota Railway Station

Achimota is famous for its railway station and the Achimota forests, which now serve as a prayer camp for many Christians. Unfortunately, the Achimota railway tracks are not in the best shape.

People stand on the railway tracks in Achimota. Photo credit: SoaMaps.com. Source: UGC

Most of the steel and wood sleepers which are over 100 years old are rusted and rotten. Many have sunk into the soil, with no gravel beneath them.

Takoradi Railway Station

Takoradi Train Station. Photo credit: Jules Told Me. Source: UGC

The Takoradi Railway Station near Sekondi connects Sekondi, Obuasi, and Kumasi via the railway link. There are plans to reconnect it to the Accra Railway Station and other train stations in Tema and Nsawam.

People onboard a train in Takoradi. Photo credit: MADinGhana. Source: UGC

