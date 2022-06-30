Famous boxing star, Mike Tyson, has cemented his name in the sport's hall of fame for being a ruthless champion

His success and fame brought him much wealth which he splurged on a gorgeous property in Connecticut

Unfortunately, he went bankrupt and had to sell the 52-room mansion for about $4 million in 2003

Mike Tyson was a famous American boxer who did everything within his power to win. That was how he remained a champion in the sport for a very long time. It was reported that Mike Tyson was declared bankrupt in 2003, owing about $20 million in debt. This forced him to sell his magnificent Connecticut home for about $4 million.

The property has its own nightclub and boasts 52 rooms, including 21 bedrooms. The mansion was bought by hip-pop legend Curtis James Jackson, who is popularly referred to as 50 Cent. When the hip-hop star bought the house, it set a record for the most expensive home ever sold in the area.

The property sits on 50,000 square feet of land and comes with an indoor pool and hot tub, an indoor court, multiple game rooms, a green-screen room, and a recording studio. The house has the entire floor made of marble and has a statue of a lion at the front gate.

The property's worth has gradually decreased over the years, largely as a result of the running expenditures, which, according to 50 Cent, cost him about $60,830 each month.

50 Cent originally put the house on the market for $18.5 million in 2007 and tried to find a buyer for years. He ended up selling it at a massively discounted $2.9 million in 2019 and donated all the money to his charity, G-Unit Foundation.

The property was bought by American businessman Casey Askar who owns several fast-food businesses.

