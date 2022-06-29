Architecture company, AMO, has created a larger-than-life paper house for a fashion show in 2023 called the Prada Spring Summer 2023

AMO collaborated with the big fashion brand, Prada, to create a vast work show space made out of paper for its menswear show

Several houses worldwide are made of unique materials such as salt, plastic bottles and other recyclable materials

AMO is the think tank of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). They collaborated with famous fashion brand Prada to create a giant paper house for a fashion event. They turned the area into a spacious house with the heavyweight raw-edged paper used to create the walls, windows, floors, and drapes.

Large brown paper sheets blanketed the ground, their edges showing and slightly folded. White paper rolls were spread out to create a sequence of rooms with ten-meter-tall walls, entrances, and windows that appeared to have been sketched by a little kid.

Speaking in an interview, OMA project architect, Giulio Margheri, said:

We wanted to create an atmosphere that conveys softness and modesty in the context of a world in which aggression is increasingly present. We took the idea of a simple house, as if drawn by children, and scaled it up to the size of the Deposito, the space at Fondazione Prada that hosts the fashion shows.

Models emerged through a big opening in the paper house's walls wearing knit sweaters with patterns, jackets with checks, playsuits made of denim, and little leather shorts with zippers.

Before the performance, invitations were sent to visitors using a paper coat that was neatly folded inside of an envelope and had information about the play written on the back.

