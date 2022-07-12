The Supreme Court of Ghana has thrown out a case filed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor and three others against the GRA

They wanted the court to punish the GRA for implementing the E-Levy while a motion had been filed against that

The 7-member panel of Supreme Court also fined Mr Barker-Vormawor GH¢10,000 as cost

Ghana's Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded a cost of GH¢10,000 against Oliver Barker-Vormawor after throwing out his application to get the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) punished for contempt.

The lead Convener of the pressure group FixTheCountry and three others wanted the apex court to declare that the GRA breached the court's rules when it implemented the E-Levy despite a motion to block it.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, Benjamin Darko (also a member of #FixTheCountry), Democracy Hub LBG, and Democratic Accountability Lab believed that the Commissioner-General of the GRA erred when he ordered the controversial tax policy be implemented when three members of Parliament had filed an interlocutory application against same.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor (L) is Convener for FixTheCountry. Source: Twitter/@Graphicgh

Source: Twitter

However, during the hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a seven-member panel of justices headed by Nene Amegatcher threw out the application as defective. They also said it was frivolous and vexatious.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to announce the set back.

"Supreme Court has thrown out our Application to commit the Ghana Revenue Authority for Contempt over E-Levy! Cost of 10,000 Ghs have been awarded against me. Shalom," he posted.

He later posted the Supreme Court's reasoning as follows:

According to a Daily Graphic report, the panel of Supreme Court judges believed that Barker-Vormawor, who appeared as Counsel for Benjamin Darko, breached court rules.

"You are coming to the highest court of the land you just Learn how to title your case appropriately, you must do your homework before coming to the Supreme Court," Daily Graphic quoted Justice Nene Amegatcher.

