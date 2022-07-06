The vice president will speak in defence of the government's decision to seek a bail out from the International Monetary Fund

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will speak on July 14 when he delivers a keynote address at an event jointly organised by the Accra Business School and South East Technological University in Ireland

an The vice president, nicknamed Economics Wizard, has been trolled for the government's resort to the IMF because he has in the past criticised seeking assistance from Fund

Vice President Dr Mahmudu Bawumia will next week defend the governemnt’s decision to pursue a bail out programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Getty Images

The vice president, famed within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as an economics wizard, will break his long silence on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

According to a leading NPP member, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Dr Bawumia will defend the IMF bail out when he delivers a speech at an event jointly organised by the Accra Business School and South East Technological University in Ireland.

Mr Otchere-Darko’s tweet announcing the surprising news about Dr Bawumia’s upcoming speech is published below:

The vice president and other members of the government have been trolled by Ghanaians because previous scalding comments they have made in the past about an IMF bail out.

Ghanaians want IMF to refuse giving President Akufo-Addo money

Citizens of Ghana have flooded to the Facebook page of the IMF asking the organisation not to lend any amount of money to the President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the Ghana Representative of the IMF has said the Fund is committed to assist Ghana government with an economic support.

Albert Touna-Mama tweeted on Friday, July 1, 2022, that the IMF is ready to assist Ghana in restoring macroeconomic stability.

“We can confirm that the authorities have been in touch to request Fund’s support to Ghana’s own economic programme," he said.

Akufo-Addo makes U-turn to IMF

Ghanaians were marveled about reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF for an economic programme.

In the past, President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and maverick NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong, among others, have condemned any form of IMF support.

The global economic disruption triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has worsened Ghana's macroeconomy. High public debt, rising inflation and depleting foreign reserves have destabilised the balance of payment.

Source: YEN.com.gh