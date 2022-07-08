Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has clinched a new appointment with the Global Fund

The respected anti-corruption campaigner will serve on a 12-member Finance Committee Board of the Fund

Many Ghanaians have recalled his removal from office and have been congratulating him on his new appointment

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana's former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has been appointed as a member of the Finance Committee of the Global Fund, sources have revealed.

Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo. Source: Twitter/@datanomics

Source: Twitter

According to reports, Mr Domelevo and 11 other auditors were appointed on May 4, 2022.

Datanomics, a popular data hub, tweeted on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that Mr Domelevo will represent West and Central Africa.

"He will serve on, & be one of the 12 voting members of the Audit & Finance C'ttee of the Board. The GF provides $4bn+ annually to countries (including Ghana) to fight AIDS, TB & Malaria," Datanomics tweeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

'Unfair' removal from office

Mr Domelevo, a known anti-corruption campaigner, won the hearts of many Ghanaians before and during events leading to his removal from office in 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo first asked him to proceed on accumulated leave, a move many suspected was a precursor to his dismissal.

After a back-and-forth with the Presidency about the directive to forcibly take his accumulated leave, Mr Domelevo agreed to take his 167 days of leave.

But a day before he was scheduled to resume work, on March 2, 2021, the Audit Service Board raised questions about his nationality and age. The Board claimed it has come across documents showing he should have retired in 2020 and was also a Togolese.

Mr Domelevo refuted these claims, and although he was forced to retire over the claims, many Ghanaians felt it was a glaring attempt to yank the astute civil servant from office.

Many Ghanaians, especially members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) felt he was removed from office because he went after powerful members of Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

Following his Global Fund appointment, some Ghanaians have been sending goodwill messages on social media.

Public Procurement Authority denies knowledge about National Cathedral project

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has denied knowledge about the controversial National Cathedral project being constructed by Ribade Company Limited.

Responding to a request for information on procurement approval for the project by opposition MP Samuel Okukdzeto Ablakwa, the PPA said it holds no such data.

"Please be informed that the Public Procurement Authority holds no information relating to the construction of the National Cathedral by Ribade Company Ltd," sections of the PPA response to the North Tongu MP read.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh