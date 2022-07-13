Police have certified some 104 private riders to promote road safety among bikers on Ghana's roads

The initiative is part of the efforts to reduce incessant road accidents involving motor riders

Police say, among other things, the ambassadors will educate and encourage other riders to comply with traffic rules

Police have certified 104 private dispatch riders to serve as ambassadors for discipline among a growing population of motor riders on Ghana’s roads.

A cross section of the 104 Ghana Police Certified Riders. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: Facebook

In a statement on its official Facebook page, the Ghana Police Service said the initiative is part of a rejuvenated road safety campaign.

The Police Certified Riding Ambassadors (POCRA) initiative, police said, was inaugurated on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the national headquarters.

“POCRA initiative is aimed at sensitising the riding public on the need to comply with road traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce the increasing spate of crashes, injuries and deaths attributable to the use of motorbikes,” the police said.

The 104 Ambassadors are expected to support police efforts as follows:

• Serve as examples for other riders to ensure that they have insurance, the motorbikes registered and also put on their crash helmets.

•They will not ride on the wrong side; they will stop at the red light and ensure their pillion riders, if any, are also wearing crash helmets.

• Educate and encourage other riders to comply with traffic rules.

• Share information with other law-abiding riders they come across for such persons to be recognised and celebrated by the police.

The 104 ambassadors were recruited from Tema and Accra, police said. They have been screened and vetted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently taken through an orientation exercise.

A similar initiative was also inaugurated in the Ashanti Region on Friday, July 8, 2022.

“A comprehensive rollout programme for the remaining regions is in place and will soon be carried out to ensure every region benefits from the campaign,” police assured.

