Ghanaians have shown excitement about an upcoming TV station to be launched by the Ghana police

The TV station is expected to help the police better engage with citizens and to enable them deliver on their mandate

Many of the commentators on social media have commended IGP George Akuffo Dampare for the initiative and have asked him to make the station a success

The Ghana Police Service has announced an upcoming TV station to better engage with communities to deliver on its mandate of making communities safer.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (R) and a photo posted by the police about the upcoming TV station.

Source: Facebook

In a post on their official Facebook page, police indicated that the soon-to-be-launched station would be called 'Gh Police TV' with the motto, 'Engaging the people for safer communities'.

Many believe the initiative is part of IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare's efforts to rid the deep-seated negative perceptions the Ghanaian public has about the police.

For some time now, the police administration had intensified the use of its social media handles to update citizens about its operations, a move that started when IGP Dampare assumed office in 2021.

For instance, on July 7, 2022, the police did a live telecast of the 'Ghana Police Certified Riding Ambassador Initiative's inauguration. The initiative is part of an ongoing Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline or "Operation PAARI".

Operation PAARI seeks to increase motor riders' compliance with road traffic laws and reduce the increasing number of motorcycle-related crashes and deaths.

Many Ghanaians have been commenting about the upcoming Gh Police TV station.

@Kevin-King Adu commented as follows:

"Proud, but if what if were going to starting reaöly to get infependent from the colonial system the europeans leftover or we forgot to get rid of, starting from the products we use and buy and produce to our uniform, we have many young people from europe looking for jobs, for options, me for example wantong to become a officer, getting no replies, thats another big matter i think, but we should think about it."

@Knii Accra Owner said:

"Hope it would be great and serve well, other agencies should do same in educating the public about their services."

@Isaac J. Ayitey could not hide his excitement:

"Wow this is gonna be interesting. Engaging the people for safer community."

@Kofi Streams said:

"Ghana Police ServiceThis is long overdue. I think they should collaborate with GBC and other media networks. It should include radio stations."

@Kwabena Addo, however, had a few issues with the police service:

"Some of his has lost interest in the police service, a brother was shot dead last month and up till now, we are not hearing anything from the police even though the picture of the murderer was sent to them."

IGP Dampare pays hospital bills for arrested Arise Ghana demonstrator who fell ill

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that IGP George Akuffo Dampare has made a rather heartwarming gesture to one of the Arise Ghana demonstrators who attacked his men.

Some 29 persons arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police during Arise Ghana’s demonstration had still not been released.

Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition NDC, Abraham Amaliba, leading the effort to release the protesters, told Citi News that police had made the process daunting.

