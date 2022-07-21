Ken Agyapong has donated $100,000 to help train doctors for the 37 Military Hospital run by the GAF

The Assin Central MP and presidential hopeful is also building an ultramodern cardiothoracic centre at the hospital

The philanthropic MP is famous for making huge donations to individuals and organisations

Presidential aspirant and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has donated $100,000 to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to train doctors for the 37 Military Hospital.

The doctors and other medical personnel will be trained in India to manage the hospital's cardiothoracic department, which he is also constructing.

The donation was received by Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff. He commended the philanthropic MP for his unwavering assistance.

"It has reinforced your determination to contribute to health care in general and Ghana's socio-economic development," he commended the legislator.

Last year, the MP marked the start of an 80-bed project that would house the 37 Military Hospital Cardiothoracic Centre in Accra.

The ultramodern health infrastructure will include a Cardiothoracic Training Centre and Conference room.

It will also have a VVIP clinic with three operating theatres. The ambitious project will be complete with an ICU, Robotic Unit and Executive Clinic, among other modern facilities.

It will be the only complete centre dedicated to treating cardiovascular diseases.

Kennedy Agyapong recounts moment graduates he presented to be picked by the military got rejected

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that the outspoken Ghanaian politician and business mogul recently lamented how two graduates he tried helping to be picked by the Ghana Military got rejected.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @metrotvgh had the member of parliament recounting that being a chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, he was called upon to present two individuals for slots in the Ghana Army, which he did.

According to him, one had a background in Business Administration and the other, Political Science and Sociology, but they were still disqualified. He added that regardless of his standing in society, his protocols were rejected and that explains why an ordinary citizen with no connections may be easily passed over.

