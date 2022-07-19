MP for Assin Central, who is aspiring to be president, has unveiled his first campaign slogan

Maverick NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong, who is aspiring to lead the governing party during the 2024 elections, has released his first campaign slogan ahead of the presidential primaries next year.

Ken Agyapong (L) and Jubilee House, the seat of the presidency. Source: Facebook/@kennedyoheneAgya, @benjieluv

Source: Facebook

The legislator for Assin Central has introduced the acronym “PHD”, which he says should precede his name henceforth.

Introducing the slogan for the first time on Neat FM on Monday, July 18, 2022, the MP who has been intensifying his presidential ambition since the start of this year said the acronym stands for Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline.

In his view, Europe and the West were successful because the Whites are generally honest and disciplined, the reason he will champion these attributes under his administration to drive the nation forward.

The new slogan for my campaign is Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline (PHD). These attributes will move the country forward if these three attributes are instilled in Ghanaians. That’s exactly what I intend to do when I become the President.

The Whites are superior human beings over us because of their honesty, discipline, and patriotism, he said in Twi.

He said Whites took public service very seriously and were disciplined. He noted that Ghana needed a similar approach to public work.

"I will just add tourism and agriculture mechanisation and Ghana will be better," he said.

Ken Agyapong declares presidential ambition

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the MP for Assin Central Ken Agyapong earlier this year declared his intention to run for president on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to The Announcer Newspaper during a Facebook live interview, the legislator said he is the only person in NPP who has what it takes to continue the legacy of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“That is the confidence I have,” he said in the live interview recorded on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

