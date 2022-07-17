Outspoken Ghanaian politician and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong has recently been captured in a video where he lamented how two graduates he tried helping to be picked by the Ghana Military got rejected.

Kennedy Agyapong giving a speech, officers of the Ghana Army Photo credit: honkenagy/Instagram, CRISTINA ALDEHUELA

Source: Getty Images

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @metrotvgh had the member of parliament recounting that being a chairman of the Defence and Interior committee, he was called upon to present two individuals for a slot in the Ghana Army which he did.

According to him, one had a background in Business Administration and the other, Political Science and Sociology but they were still disqualified. He added that regardless of his standing in the society, his protocols were rejected and that explains why an ordinary citizen with no connections may be easily passed over.

