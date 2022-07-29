A photo of the new colour of the renowned River Pra has gotten hundreds of Ghanaians talking

The image was shared by popular journalist Kafui Dey on Facebook and has triggered passionate comments for attitudinal change

Some also blamed president Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining for being ineffective at the galamsey fight

Ghanaians on social media have been reacting on social media after a journalist shared an image of contaminated River Pra due to illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.

The hitherto fresh and clean River Pra now retains a light mustard colour, prompting hundreds of Ghanaians to express their disappointment about the persistence of galamsey despite president Nana Akufo-Addo's many attempts to clampdown on the menace.

Popular emcee and journalist Kafui Dey posted the clean image of a bottle of water from the river with caption, “#StopGalamseyNow” on Monday, September 26, 2022 on Facebook.

The Pra River is a prominent river in the Eastern Region where illegal mining activities are rife. Source: UGC.

Within minutes, the image had attracted a plethora of reactions, with many posting passionate comments that called for attitudinal change.

As at 16hours on Monday, September 26, 2022, the post had attracted close to 900 comments and shared over 120 times.

The River Pra, which runs through the Eastern Region of Ghana, has been polluted and rendered unhealthy for farming and household use due to years of galamsey activities.

Below are some of the reactions from the post.

Victor Sosu commented:

"It has turned into orange juice....When we have selfish leaders who don't have generations at heart."

Araba Mensima Brown took the opportunity to share a video of how the Ankobrah River has also turned light brown due to illegal mining.

She captioned her video "Ankobrah"

William Eyarhono appealed passionately to Ghanaians to fight illegal mining:

"Please dear people of Ghana, the power to make change is in your hand. Think of the future generations and how they will point at for letting get bad. I am Nigerian and everyday i cry for what has been going on here. Please brothers and sister in Ghana time to bring back the beauty of Ghana."

Generational Thinker jabbed commentators who poked fun at the whole matter:

"I see people laughing over their own death. This is never funny. This is what happens in a country whose leaders and citizens aren’t serious for progress. Not today oo. Future generations."

