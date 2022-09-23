Nana Akufo-Addo's booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival has triggered massive comments on social media

While some expressed happiness that the president has been heckled, others disagreed and called the incident unfortunate

Many people said they booed the president at the festival because of his poor management of the economy

Social media in Ghana has been buzzing with loads of reactions following president Nana Akufo-Addo’s unfortunate booing incident at the Global Citizens Festival.

While some of the comments were sympathetic to the president, others were happy. Some social media users even launched virtual assaults against each other over the incident.

Others seized the opportunity to advise the president about what they call his unpopular administration, while others still justified their heckling of the president.

Thousands heckled Nana Akufo-Addo during a brief speech at the Global Citizens Festival. Source: UGC

Akufo-Addo was heckled by hundreds by young patrons at the festival during his brief speech at the UN-sponsored Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

The event on September 25, 2022, brought together Ghanaian, Nigerian and American musicians to the Black Star Square to highlight the need to end extreme poverty in the world.

However, when Nana Akufo-Addo began walking on to the stage to deliver a brief speech at the event that brought thousands of youths from all over the world together, he was heckled. Then when he started delivering the speech, another round of heckling ensued.

The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Some commentators on social media have explained that they hooted at the president because they disapproved of his management of the economy, which has brought hardship on Ghanaians.

Below are a selection of some of the intriguing social media reactions to the president's hooting incident at the festival.

General Marcus!, tweeting @marcusadampah said:

"Akufo-Addo booed massively at the Global Citizen Festival. It's so fantastic!

Manasseh Azure Awuni, tweeting advised the president:

"Mr President , for their selfish goals, chiefs, paid praise singers and sycophants will continue to sing insincere praises of you. But what you heard at the #globalcitizensfestival is the truest voice of the people, a referendum on your regime. You have two years to salvage it."

Koffi Asante (@asante_koffi) said Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has become unpopular because of the Russia-Ukraine war:

"President Nana Akufo-Addo is clearly worried. Russia's war is making his presidency unpopular as Ghanaians are suffering and blaming him for their woes. Nana Addo D should coordinate with African leaders facing same challenge and expel Russia's Ambassadors as a strong deterrent"

Grant tweeting w remarked:

"Them really give Nana Addo Away oh. Ei Chale "

THE PRINCE (@iamprinceeshun) remarked that those who booed the president were uncouth:

"What you guys did to Nana Addo during #GlobalCitizenFestival was nkurasis3m"

On Facebook, the reactions continued.

Rashad Kojo Emmanuel (@kojorashad) noted:

"If President Akufo Addo still has some conscience left, he should sit down and weep! The Addo show boy we all loved and worship is being booed off stage right here in Ghana! That’s something I never would have believed if you told me 6 years ago. I am speechless."

Francis Kennedy Ocloo (@fkocloo) poked fun at the president when he posted:

"Woke up to hear Akufo-Addo was booed to away off the stage. Akufo-Addo who is loved by all"

Source: YEN.com.gh