Some Ghanaian fishermen have landed in trouble in Nigeria for smuggling 'wee' into Nigeria from Ghana

The 20 fishermen were convicted and jailed on August 4, 2022, according to the press in Nigeria

The fishermen were found with 13.670 kilos of the banned substance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The media in Nigeria is reporting that a Federal High Court in Lagos has jailed some 20 Ghanaian fishermen for illegally bringing a banned substance known popularly as 'wee' in the country from Ghana.

According to the Daily Graphic newspaper the reports on the case show that one Justice Nicholas Oweibo sentenced the Ghanaian fishermen on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

They were found guilty of conspiracy and unlawful transportation of the illegal substance.

A stock image of the banned substance popularly called 'wee'. Source: UGC/Healthline

Source: UGC

The convicted persons have been named as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Francis Teye;

Kweke Komel;

Gad Adjah;

Theophilus Tetteh;

Kwesi Aboagye;

Ekon Fynn;

Kwamena Baah

Kwabina Adjei;

Micheal Okutu,

Isaac Kofi,

Kweku Moko;

Kwezi Adzi;

Kweku Mensah;

Micheal Kofi;

Ekon Bentum;

Kwesi Amissah;

Joshua Huago;

Otu Otipeseku;

Isaac Yorsson and

Nana Kodwo.

The reports say the Ghanaians were found with 13.670 kilos of the banned substance.

Ghana police say GSS, CHRAJ and UNODC research is corrupted by stereotype

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has been covered in a previous YEN.com.gh report dismissing a survey that scored the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt public institution in the country.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and the UNODC collaborated on the public perception research.

The study found that the police topped the receipt of more than 17.4 million bribes in 2021. It said police officials took 53.2% of the bribes.

Afari-Gyan Kicks Against Plans To Use Ghana Card As Sole ID for 2024 Election

Former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, has kicked against the plan to use the Ghana Card as the only form of identification for the next general elections in 2024.

He said the move was pointless and could spell doom for the country.

“The moot question is: why make the Ghana Card the only means of identification for purposes of establishing eligibility to register to vote,” he quizzed during an interview with Daily Graphic.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh