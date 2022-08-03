After barely a week of firing Sarah Adwoa Safo, the president has appointed her replacement to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Nana Akufo-Addo has named Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the replacement for Adwoa Safo with Francisca Oteng Mensah as deputy

Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya MP, was sacked on July 28, 2022 following her long absence from the country and her job

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has named Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the replacement for the dismissed Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

A statement from the presidency dated August 2, 2022 said Madam Abudu, MP for Walewale who was the deputy minster for the same agency until her appointment, will be assisted by Francisca Oteng Mensah, MP for Kwabre East, as deputy minister.

“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for this important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the statement signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said.

Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu (L) and Sarah Adwoa Safo. Source: UGC/Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Source: UGC

Sarah Adwoa Safo was sacked as Gender Minister late last month after her very long absence from her job. The Dome Kwabenya MP for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said she is taking care of some personal matters in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A motion has also been triggered in Parliament to declare her seat vacant for breaching rules about absenteeism.

Akufo-Addo Sacks Adwoa Safo As Gender Minister

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the president has removed Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister in a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, was then directed to continue in her role as the caretaker Gender Minister until a substantive minister was appointed.

When Adwoa Safo was sacked, many commentators on governance issues said the president's decision was long overdue.

Adwoa Safo Alleges Sustained Political Witch Hunt By Certain Elements in NPP And Parliament

The MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, alleged last month that she has been a victim of a political witch hunt by some members of NPP and Parliament.

The NPP MP WAS dragged before the Privileges Committee of Parliament for her long absence from the house without permission.

She was referred to the committee with two other MPs who had flouted Parliament's rules on absenteeism. However, she was the only one who failed to honour numerous invitations to explain why she had not represented her people consistently for 21 days.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh