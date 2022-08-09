President Nana Akufo-Addo has been named among top 15 highest paid African presidents

He holds the 13th position between Rwanda's Paul Kagame at number 12 and Malawi's Lazarus Chakwera at number 14

Although Nigeria's GDP is bigger than Ghana's, Nana Akufo-Addo is earning more than President Mahammadu Buhari of Nigeria

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A new study that focused on the monthly earnings of African leaders has revealed that Nana Akufo-Addo is among the top 15 highest-paid African presidents.

The research by the Africa Review team for the Daily Monitor Newspaper in Uganda revealed that although Nigeria’s GDP is much bigger than Ghana’s, Nana Akufo-Addo earns more than President Mahammadu Buhari.

The study, according to a report by Business Insider Africa, reveals that while a typical African worker’s yearly salary varies from over $14,000 in South Africa (GH¢ 119,000) to less than $2,400 (GH¢20,400) in Egypt, African presidents are earning up to $600,000 (GH¢5.1 million) a year.

Nana Akufo-Addo sitting in Parliament. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Leading the pack as the highest-paid president is Paul Biya of Cameroon, whose annual salary is $620,976 (GH¢5,278,296).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nana Akufo-Addo’s annual salary of $76,000 (GH¢646,000) or $6,300 (GH¢53,550) per month places him in the 13th spot between Rwanda's Paul Kagame – number 12 – and Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi who earns $74,300 a year.

Nigeria’s Buhari earns the least among the 15 presidents with an annual salary of $69,000.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian president has the lowest annual salary because, in 2015, he announced a pay cut in the salaries of himself and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

See the annual salaries of the top 15 highest-paid African presidents.

Paul Biya, Cameroon earns $620,976 King Mohammed VI, Morocco earns $488,604 Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa earns $223,500 Uhuru the President of Kenya earns $192,200 Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda – $183,216 Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria – $168,000 Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea -$152,680 Emmerson Mnangagwa president of Zimbabwe – $146,590 Denis Sassou, President of the Republic of Congo – $108,400 Alassane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast – $100,000 George Weah, President of Liberia- $90,000 Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda -$85,000 Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana – $76,000 Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi – $74,300 Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria – $69,000

President Akufo-Addo Suspects Jobless People And NDC May Be Behind Calls For Ministerial Reshuffle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous report that President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed calls for a ministerial reshuffle, suggesting that those pushing him to change is appointees are either jobless people or members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The president said the calls for a reshuffle are untenable because all his appointtees are delivering to his expectations.

"NDC wants to destabilise your government, there are people who are also looking for jobs.

"I'm not disputing that there is quite a lot of attention there, but I also think that there is the need for us to have rather a holistic look at matters relating to reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees," he said.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh