Bright Tenbil, a young Ghanaian CEO who leads his brand called Hyperlink Africa, has embarked on a project to train 5,000 youth in the art of Digital Marketing.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ambitious gentleman tells YEN.com.gh his startup decided to undertake the life-changing marathon mainly because they see endless possibilities in the digital marketing sector.

In his own words:

"We believe the new and future world of work is digital and young ones can explore marketing because there are vast opportunities for the ever-growing Africa population"

Bright Tenbil, CEO of Hyperlink Africa speaking about his project Photo credit: Bright Tenbil via WhatsApp

Source: UGC

So far, Africa Digital Marketing (ADM), as the project is dubbed, has trained about 200 youth with participants form Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The next enlightening session was a tertiary campus tour to equip the students with Digital Marketing Skills held in Ghana’s premier university, University of Ghana at the Commonwealth Conference Hall on Saturday August 6, 2022.

The facilitators included Bright Tenbil: CEO of Hyperlink Africa, Edward Asare; Digital Marketer at UBA, Rahman A. Latif; Digital Marketer at MTN Ghana, Muhammida El Muhajir; Digital Strategist at Waxprint Media Africa, Ameyaw Debrah; Award Winning Blogger and Victoria Modey; Digital Marketer at Indigo Advertising and Marketing.

Curator of ADM, Bright Tenbil added:

"We need more youth to explore the advantages of the digital world of work. There are so many companies that are looking for skilled individuals in Digital Marketing field. ADM would also connect the participants for internship openings and job placement subsequently".

Digital marketer says social media is easily making the world a global village

As YEN.com.gh also reported, social media has become such a big part of our society and it has made access to information, goods, and services very easy.

Speaking to Edward Asare, a Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Limited on the future of Social Media and how it will affect our society, he made some valid points.

According to him, from the way things are looking, it seems social media is getting bigger and bigger as the years go by.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh