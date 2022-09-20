The law has caught up with Vivo Energy after one of its Shell fuel stations trended last week for selling contaminated fuel to customers

A customer Edmund Barwuah has dragged the energy firm to court for negligence after he bought the contaminated fuel

Mr Barwuah wants a new car because his car was damaged by the contaminated fuel

Vivo Energy has explained that rainwater entered its underground tanks and mixed with the fuel

Vivo Energy Ghana Limited has been dragged to court for negligence after a Shell fuel station was captured in a trending video selling petrol mixed with water to customers.

The video was shot at a Shell fuel station near the famous Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region and triggered massive reactions online.

As of last week when YEN.com.gh reported on the post by @geor_o, it had gathered close to 25,000 likes with 508 comments and more than 1,300 shares.

Vivo Energy Ghana Ltd has been sued following the contaminated fuel incident. Source: UGC.

The lawsuit against Vivo Energy was filed by Edmund Barwuah, who is demanding $2.5 million from the energy firm because of the damage caused to his car.

He also said the damage to his car caused him to lose a business opportunity.

Mr Barwuah maintains that Vivo Energy owed a duty of care to the public and its customers to ensure that fuel products sold at its filling stations meet the required standards.

The suit stated that Vivo Energy’s mandated duty of care was thrown to the dogs “for selfish and unholy financial gain.”

The Plaintiff noted that the Shell fuel station continued selling the contaminated products to unsuspecting customers despite being directly informed of the unwholesome nature of its product.

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority has already shut down the Shell filling station where the incident happened and has kickstarted deeper investigations.

Vivo Energy has also apologised for the incident that led to a number of customers’ cars having engine problems. The energy company explained that water got into the underground super tank of the station after heavy rain in the area.

Despite all these, Mr Barwuah is asking the court to compel Vivo Energy to replace his 2017 Ford Explorer vehicle with a similar car of the same specifications.

In addition, he wants Vivo Energy to pay him GH¢600 daily, backdated to August 28, when the incident happened. He made this demand because he claims that is what he would have if his car was not damaged by the incident.

Fuel Station In Ghana Captured In Video Selling Petrol Mixed With Water To Customers

YEN.com.gh covered the story of the filling station seen selling fuel mixed with water to some clients.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @geor_o had an unidentified man filling a transparent bottle with fuel only to find that the petrol had been mixed with water.

Another man who was recording the video was heard saying 'right from the tank. See the separation'. The fuel attendant, along with other onlookers, were also captured in the video.

