53-year-old NSMQ mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has revealed what keeps her looking young

According to her, she ascribes it to the Grace of God, excellent genes and always keeping a clear conscience

Professor Kaufmann who lectures at the University of Ghana, made the statement on The Delay Show

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the famous mistress of the popular National Science and Maths Quiz has, for the first time, unveiled the secrets to her beautiful and evergreen looks.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso monitored by YEN.com.gh on The Delay Show's YouTube handle, the 53-year-old University of Ghana lecturer mentioned that she has never used any anti-ageing products, special skincare routines or foods.

According to her, she has done only one thing and the other two are not controlled by her but providence and the greater power of God.

Photo of Elsie Effah Kaufmann and Deloris Frimpong Manso Photo credit: @NSMQ_Ghana via Twitter, @delayghana via Instagram

"Number one is excellent genes. Number two is the Grace of God. And then clear conscience. I don't take anything to heart so I sleep peacefully at night. Yes, that's what has helped me," the female professor said.

Reactions from social media users

After the interview aired on The Delay Show on YouTube, Ghanaians have been online sharing their general impression about it.

fiifisey stated:

Felt like i’ve known her for the 53 years of her life just in 30mins. You did that BigMan Deloris, you really do your research. Great job

_yeatts commented:

Hard work pays regardless of anything. There is someone genuinely studying you... Do well in life,when it's time,your work and diligence shall be honoured....

thejulianaamoateng indicated:

I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation She's such an interesting person! It's her poise and discipline personality for me. I laughed at when she talked about how some students dislike her but the disciplined ones vibe with her. As usual, you @delayghana asked her everything I always wanted to know about her

Watch the video from 14:30 below

Prof Elsie answers all NSMQ questions

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the famous Ghanaian female scientist and moderator of the National Science and Maths Quiz fame, has raised eyebrows with a revelation of how she approves all the questions.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the Department of Biomedical Engineering lecturer at the University of Ghana, revealed that she assess each question, solves them by herself and makes sure the answers are correct.

According to Elsie, she is aided by four subject consultants who provide the maths and science problems as well as the solutions but sometimes, they get it wrong.

