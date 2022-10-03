Scores of ECG customers say they’re still unable to purchase prepaid credits and have been queueing for hours on end to do so

This is coming days after the service provider announced that challenges associated with the purchases had been resolved

Some of the aggrieved customers narrate to YEN.com.gh how they have been forced to sleep in darkness due to their inability to make the purchases

Long, winding queues are the notable scenes at offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scattered across the country.

Visible signs of anger and frustrations have taken over the facial outlook of most of the customers who have queued for hours on end to purchase the credits.

Technical Challenges Have Led To Us Being Unable To Sell Prepaid Credits To Customers - ECG

Since last month, September, the service provider has grappled with selling prepaid credits to its customers. Some of the worst affected areas include the Volta, Western, Central, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions.

But despite assurances that the services have been restored with a directive for all District officers to extend their working hours, customers still lament the struggles they endure before making purchases.

ECG Customers Frustrated At Their Inability To Purchase Prepiad Credits

One such person is Nii Odartey Lawson, a resident of Mataheko near Dansoman, who narrates to YEN.com.gh how his mini-store business has taken a hit.

The young entrepreneur further adds that he’s left counting his losses as his groceries and other frozen food products are on the brink of going bad.

“After ECG made the announcement that I could purchase prepaid, I came to their district office in Dansoman on Sunday, yet was told the system wasn’t working. I again came here early in the morning only to meet a very long queue. The system is so slow that since morning not more than 5 people have been served. This is so bad, can you imagine I have money to buy prepaid yet can't get some?” he lamented.

Nii is not alone as some customers have also decried the situation in their various homes. Several homes have gone days without light due to technical challenges.

In a press release on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the management of the power distribution company gave consumers the green light to buy credits after it said all “the issues with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved.”

ECG: Hackers Allegedly Take Over Source Codes For Prepaid Metering System

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the technical challenge that has hit ECG’s prepaid metering system could be the work of hackers.

A State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper report revealed that these challenges have come about because the sole power distributor’s systems have been compromised.

