Ghanian comedian DKB has registered his displeasure about the technical challenges ECG prepaid meters are facing

The comedian made a video in the dark and went on a rant about ECG and the sitting government with some hilariously sarcastic remarks

DKB was not pleased with the issue at all, and folks who have faced similar challenges also backed him and opened up about their personal experiences.

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana are facing challenges recharging their prepaid meters, and popular comedian DKB is one of the victims of the unfortunate situation.

The comedian took to Instagram to register his displeasure about the issue with an interesting video that sparked reactions.

DKB videoed himself in the dark and complained about the issue bitterly. He threw shorts at the sitting government and ECG. Speaking in a sarcastic tone, he said:

In Ghana if there is a social economic issue bothering you and you complain about it, they will say you are being manipulated by the opposition. So since morning that we do not have lights, me as a human being I cannot see that I do not have lights. I need to wait for NDC to tell me I do not have lights so that I will complain about it then it will unpopularise NPP.

He complained that when citizens open up about issues in the country, it gets politicized.

Fans Side With DKB

madras_madout wrote:

Dadda this country Ankasa Adey pray mak some aliens from space come take over cux Eno Dey look like our own people wan the best for us

wizzy_lifa also commented:

Hypocrisy and mediocre mentality uve nailed it bro

lasi_muzic narrated his experience:

I'm still in the dark oh... hmm moved all my things to the fridge in the office... its a shame

