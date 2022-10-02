National Security and the Cyber Security Authority have been brought in to deal with the challenge that has hit ECG's prepaid metering system

The problem makes it impossible for power consumers to load credit onto their system and has persisted since Tuesday, September 27

Reports say hackers have taken over the prepaid metering source codes but the ECG is yet to confirm or deny this claim

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It has emerged that the technical challenge that has hit the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s prepaid metering system could be the work of hackers.

Users of prepaid metres have been unable to load credit since Tuesday, September 27, 2022. People whose power has run out have no option than to sleep in darkness.

State-owned Daily Graphic newspaper has reported that these have come about because the sole power distributor’s systems have been compromised.

ECG's prepaid system have reportedly been compromised. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

According to the report, hackers are controlling the source codes for the prepaid metering system and have refused to release them to the ECG.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ECG is, however, yet to confirm or deny the report although its communications on the challenge have failed provide a specific timeline for a resolution.

Meanwhile, the power distributor has reached out for professional support to resolve the challenge.

Daily Graphic reports that “officials from National Security and the Cyber Security Authority are on hand working with the ECG to help restore the systems.”

Also, ECG technicians have started a comprehensive audit of their systems to accurately track the source of the technical challenge.

Accra, Kumasi, Volta Region Among Affected Areas Hit By Prepaid Metering Challenge

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that it could get dark in parts of Accra, Kumasi and other heavily populated areas in Ghana if the prepaid metering system failure persists.

The ECG has announced that it is working round the clock the fix the problem.

Essentially, consumers of the electricity in the affected areas say they are unable to load power credits onto their prepaid metres.

“Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy,” the ECG said in the statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh