The World Bank has ranked Ghana as the number one country with the highest food price increases

Food prices have shot up by some 122%, earning the country the unenviable feat in sub-Saharan Africa

Since the beginning of the year, food prices have increased sharply in several countries worldwide, mainly attributable to the Russian/Ukraine war

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana has been ranked number one by the World Bank as the country with the highest food prices in Africa.

The World Bank, in its October 2022 Africa Pulse report, disclosed that Ghana is the 1st on the list of countries in sub-Saharan Africa with the highest food inflation.

L-R: A market woman in Accra by her wares; an amazed individual surprised at the news

Source: Getty Images

Food Inflation In Ghana, Other Countries Attributed To Russia-Ukraine War

The Food Price Index reported in sub-Saharan Africa said Ghana’s sharp prices are mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to steep increments in food in several countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The country beat Nigeria, Congo and other countries to attain the unenviable feat.

Senegal followed closely behind Ghana, with its food price increases hitting 110%, while Uganda placed third with a 107% increase in food prices.

Food inflation in Ghana has been high, as data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that year-on-year inflation, as of August 2022, was 34.4%.

Drivers Of Food Inflation In Ghana Revealed

The figure is much higher on a month-on-month basis, with the drivers of food inflation in Ghana revealed as Oils and Fats (67%), Fish and Other Seafood (42.9%) and Water (42%).

The others include Cereal products (40%), Milk, Diary Products and Eggs (39.7%), Fruits and Vegetable Juices (37.7%) and Live Animals and Meat (34.5%).

The GSS data also adds that all of the above items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average of 33.9%.

Food Inflation: Ghanaians Lament Increase In Price Of Delicacy “Kosua Ne Meko” As Price Of Eggs Shoot Up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the cost of a local egg delicacy, “kosua ne meko,” had shot up two times over a few months due to an increase in the price of a crate in shops and supermarkets.

The delicacy is a simple dish made from boiled eggs, freshly ground pepper, tomatoes, onions and salt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh