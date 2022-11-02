It has emerged that a wealthy businessman stormed Parliament to try to influence MPs to backdown on their call for Ofori-Atta's removal with a fat envelope

Andy Appiah-Kubi, Asante Akim North MP, who made the revelation said the 80 MPs he met rejected his money

Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner Samson Anyenini, has said it is not enough for the MP to made the disclosure, but he must also name and the said businessman

He said the attempt by the businessman to bribe the MPs, who are public servants, is a criminal offence

An NPP MP leading the charge for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked has alleged that a wealthy businessman stormed Parliament to influence legislators to hold back on their call.

Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, said the yet-to-be named wealthy businessman came to Parliament on October 27, 2022 when about 80 Majority MPs held a press conference to announce their demand that Nana Akufo-Addo removes Ofori-Atta from office or face their wrath.

Mr Appiah-Kubi disclosed that the businessman, who is said to be close to both the opposition NDC and governing NPP, even met the 80 Majority MPs and tried to hand a “fat envelope” to them.

Andy Appiah-Kubi addressed the press conference that announced the NPP MPs call for Ofori-Atta to be sacked. Source: UGC.

“The man came and wanted us to turn around and reconsider the decision to appeal to the president to relieve Ofori-Atta of his post. We listened to him and he said that when he had come here to talk to us, we had given him the opportunity to address us and therefore he wants to make certain demands from us.

“Indeed, he got disappointed when we said we cannot take anything. It is not for the reason of money that we are making this demand. We are motivated by our conscience and therefore it is not about materialism,” Andy Appiah-Kubi disclosed on Joy News.

Andy Appiah-Kubi said the unnamed business man even handed the money to the MPs, but they returned it and “he took it away.”

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has confirmed that although he heard about the presence of the said businessman, he did not see him.

Samson Anyenini Urges MPs To Disclose Identity of “Wealthy Businessman” Who Tried To Bribe MPs

Speaking on the issue on Wednesday, renowned journalist and private legal practitioner, Samson Anyenini, said it is preposterous that the MPs, especially Mr Appiah-Kubi, is trying to shield the identity of the said wealthy businessman.

The host of the popular Newsfile political talk show told Joy News that the attempt by the wealthy businessman to change the mind of the MPs borders on bribery, which is a crime.

He has urged the MPs to once again listen to their conscience and name and shame the wealthy businessman.

Sack Ofori-Atta: 80 NPP MPs Want Finance Minister And His Deputy Removed From Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Members of Parliament made history when they issued a unanimous notice to the president to sack the finance minister and his team.

The MPs numbering about 80 wants Nana Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen because they have failed.

They blame the minister for the current debilitating economic crisis characterised by high inflation, rapid fall of the cedi and unstable local petroleum market. These three have hiked cost of living to unprecedented levels.

The NPP MPs say should the president fail to heed their call they will not participate in any business of government by or for the president.

Meanwhile, the agitating MPs have since calmed down, agreeing that the finance minister should stay in office until Ghana completes the IMF negotiations.

