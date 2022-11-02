The Majority Leader says President Akufo-Addo was not emphatic on his decision to sack his Finance Minister

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the President, in response to a petition by NPP MPs, said they should hold on to their grievances till after the IMF negotiations

Some NPP MPs have petitioned the President to sack Ken Ofori-Atta and a Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo was not emphatic in his decision to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Majority Leader, during their engagements with the President, he never stated categorically that he would dismiss Mr Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, after the IMF negotiations and the presentation of the 2023 Budget.

President Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @nana.h.ogyiri

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the President’s comment during the meeting is open to individual interpretation as he was not emphatic.

“The President did not say that. To quote his words, he said ‘let’s finish with this, the IMF and the budget thereafter, we should hold on until after these.’ It could be. I mean, either of them is subject to interpretations that ‘okay hold on after the events then we come back and discuss,’ or ‘hold on after the event I will act’,” he said.

Economic Crisis: NPP MPs Clamour For Ofori-Atta To Be Sacked

Some Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss the two top officials at the Finance Ministry for their incompetent management of the economy, which has contributed to the current hardships.

The MPs also accused Ken Ofori-Atta of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF bailout for the country and added that they’d be forced to withdraw support for government business in Parliament if the Minister remained in office.

But 24 hours after those demands, the NPP MPs did a u-turn and acceded to the President’s request for the Minister to remain in office for an additional three weeks to negotiate the IMF package.

“Wealthy Businessman” Allegedly Stormed Parliament To Bribe MPs To Drop Calls To Sack Ofori-Atta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP MP leading the charge for Mr Ofori-Atta to be sacked has alleged that a wealthy businessman stormed Parliament to influence legislators to hold back on their call.

According to the MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, the said businessman came to Parliament on October 27, 2022, to engage members of the Majority side who were clamouring for his sack.

