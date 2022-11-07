The government's failure to pay NaBCo trainees their allowance has compelled them to seek the face of God

Thousands of beneficiaries are expected to fast and pray for one-day on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The NaBCo trainees association say the move is to ask God to touch the hearts of government officials holding on to their allowance

The thousands of beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) who have been asked to go home following the abrogation of the project will seek the face of God next week over their unpaid allowances.

The one-day prayer and fasting by the NaBCo Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) is to touch the heart of the government to release the over 10 months stipends arrears.

NABCO trainees have been agitating over their 10 months' unpaid allowance for months. Source: UGC/@starfm103.5.

In a statement, the association said they have set Wednesday November 9, 2022 for the fasting and prayer session.

“NABCo trainees are to fast and pray on Wednesday, November 9th 2022, [for] God to touch the heart of our leaders to hear our cry and pay us…NABCO trainees sacrificed their lives for Ghana for 46 tough months (3 years, 10 months).”

“Unfortunately for us, after 46 months of sacrifice, we were just told to go home sadly. By that time, the government owed us 10 months’ stipends,” the statement said.

NABCo: Finance Minister Announces End To Employment Initiative

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in separate story in July that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) programme will end on September 1, 2022.

After a shaky four-year run, the minister said during the 2022 midyear budget review on Monday, July 25, 2022, that the youth employment initiative has engaged 100,000 young graduates and prepared many of them for the world of work.

The minister said government has invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion in the initiative.

"As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to Build an Entrepreneurial Nation,” the minister told Parliament.

NABCo Trainees Receive One Out Of 10 Months’ Arrears After Months Of Agitations

Last September, the government paid the NABCo beneficiaries one out of 10 months' stipend arrears.

YEN.com.gh reported that the trainees received the payment after agitating against the government for many months.

The NABCo Trainess Association of Ghana commended the government for the gesture and asked it to do better in the coming months.

