The Catholic Bishop Conference is worried about the worsening economic crisis in Ghana

The Bishops say the poverty that the crisis has brought onto Ghanaians is compelling them to turn to witch doctors

Most Rev Phillip Naameh, president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, has asked the government to step in and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference has said the current economic hardship is eroding sound gospel values among some Christians.

Most Rev Phillip Naameh said some Christians have even resorted to witch doctors to better their living conditions.

“We are confronted in the news with uncontrollable appetite for wealth by Christians particularly the youth who will go any length to ensure that they make money,” he said.

Most Rev Phillip Naameh (R) is the president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference. Source: UGC/@ghcbishops

Source: UGC

He made the comments when he addressed the annual plenary session of the Conference of Catholic Bishops at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said Ghana is facing a shift away from the gospel values in the lives of the people despite the increasing number of Christians and other religions.

“The changes being experienced in the cultural, political, social and economic situations in Ghana, present a serious challenge to Christians,” he was worried.

He led the Bishops to call on the government to put in place measures to help mitigate the effects of the economic crunch on citizens and improve their living conditions.

“I call on the government as a matter of necessity to engage the Civil Society Organisations to improve the economic and social situations of the country," he said.

Most Rev Phillip Naameh also asked the government to involve the CSOs in critical negotiations with multi-lateral institutions.

"For instance, the government could involve some of them in the IMF negotiations or programmes,” Bishop Naameh said.

Cedi Depreciation: Duncan-Williams Prays For Falling Local Currency To Stabilise

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has offered prayers to God to improve Ghana's economy and falling cedi.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Monday, November 7, the preacher can be seen leading a congregation in a passionate prayer session.

In 2014, Archbishop Duncan-Williams was criticised for offering similar prayers for the cedi's problems around that time.

The Ghana cedi has lost close to 50% of its value to the dollar since January 2022.

On the forex market, the cedi is selling for GHS14 to $1 as of November 10, 2022.

Managers of the economy have been blamed for causing the cedi's woes through excessive borrowing and unbridled importation.

The cedi's rapid fall, especially between July and October, has triggered volatility in the local petroleum markets and unprecedented inflation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh