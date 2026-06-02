The Kia Morning remains one of the most popular compact cars imported into Ghana due to its affordability and fuel efficiency

Several factors quietly influence the amount importers eventually pay at the port

Buyers who fail to research clearing charges beforehand could face unexpected expenses after their vehicle arrives

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Many Ghanaians looking for an affordable and fuel-efficient car often consider the Kia Morning, also known as the Kia Picanto.

Kia Picanto clearing charges in Ghana: A guide for importers. Image credit: All 4 you, Freepik

Source: UGC

The compact hatchback has become a common sight on roads across the country due to its low fuel consumption, relatively cheap maintenance costs, and suitability for city driving.

However, before purchasing one from abroad, prospective buyers need to understand the likely clearing costs at Ghana's ports.

The amount paid to clear a Kia Morning at Tema or Takoradi Port depends on several factors, including the year of manufacture, engine capacity, customs valuation, and the age of the vehicle.

These factors determine the duties and taxes charged by customs authorities.

Factors That Affect Kia Morning Clearing Costs

One of the biggest factors influencing clearing costs is the age of the vehicle. Newer Kia Morning models generally attract higher duties because they have a higher customs value.

Older vehicles may cost less to purchase abroad, but importers could face over-age penalties depending on the vehicle's age.

Engine size also plays a role. Most Kia Morning models come with engine capacities ranging from 998cc to 1248cc. Vehicles with larger engines may attract slightly higher duties compared to smaller engine variants.

Shipping costs, insurance, freight charges, and exchange rates can also impact the final amount paid at the port.

For importers buying from countries such as South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States, the declared value of the vehicle can significantly influence the final customs assessment.

Ghanaian car dealer, Ben Kwanpah, said:

“Importers should not focus only on the buying price. They must check the estimated duty, shipping, port charges and agent fees before bringing in a Kia Picanto.”

Estimated Clearing Costs in 2026

While exact figures vary based on customs assessment, industry estimates suggest that clearing a Kia Morning in Ghana could cost between GH₵12,000 and GH₵55,000.

Older models manufactured between 2012 and 2014 may attract clearing costs ranging from GH₵12,000 to GH₵22,000. Vehicles produced between 2015 and 2017 could cost approximately GH₵18,000 to GH₵30,000 to clear.

For Kia Morning models manufactured between 2018 and 2020, importers may spend between GH₵25,000 and GH₵40,000 on clearing.

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Newer models from 2021 to 2023 can attract clearing charges ranging from GH₵35,000 to GH₵55,000 or more, depending on valuation.

It is important to note that these figures are only estimates and can change based on government policies, exchange rates, and customs assessments.

Anyone planning to import a Kia Morning should consult a licensed clearing agent for the latest information before making a purchase. Doing so can help avoid unexpected costs and ensure a smoother importation.

Suzuki S-Presso gains popularity in Ghana as prices emerge. Image credit: Suzuki Ghana, Freepik

Source: UGC

Prices of the Suzuki S-Presso in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Suzuki S-Presso continues to gain attention in Ghana as more young drivers and first-time car owners turn to the compact vehicle for daily use.

Current market checks showed that prices of the Suzuki S-Presso now range from around GH₵139,000 to over GH₵240,000, depending on the model and specifications.

The mini SUV styled car has become attractive to many buyers because of its fuel-saving engine, raised body design, and relatively affordable maintenance

Source: YEN.com.gh