Como 1907 have arrived in Ghana for a week-long youth football development project in partnership with Sport Creates Memories

The programme includes coaching sessions, talent identification activities, the launch of a new youth league and visits to existing grassroots projects

Six young Ghanaian players will travel to Italy in July to take part in Como 1907's summer camps as part of the initiative

Italian club Como 1907 have arrived in Ghana for a week-long football development project aimed at strengthening relationships with the country's football community and supporting youth development initiatives.

The Serie A side landed in Ghana on Saturday night, June 6, through the efforts of Danish footballer Laura Juul Hansen.

Como 1907 Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long Youth Football Development Project

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Their visit forms part of a youth football development initiative designed to create opportunities for talented young players while contributing to the growth of grassroots football across the country.

The programme is being organised through Hansen's non-profit organisation, Sport Creates Memories (SCM), which focuses on improving grassroots sports development across Africa.

This marks the second time Como 1907 have visited Ghana in partnership with the former Police Ladies player, continuing a collaboration centred on supporting young footballers and strengthening local football structures.

Como 1907 Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long Youth Football Development Project

Source: Twitter

Como 1907 to Support Youth Football and Community Development

The delegation from the Italian club is expected to participate in a series of activities during their stay in Ghana.

These activities will include engagements with football stakeholders, coaching programmes and talent identification exercises aimed at helping young Ghanaian players develop their abilities.

The project is expected to provide valuable opportunities for both players and coaches through knowledge-sharing and technical expertise from one of Italy's fastest-rising football clubs.

Como 1907 Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long Youth Football Development Project

Source: Getty Images

Ghana has long been recognised as one of Africa's leading producers of football talent, and Como 1907's visit highlights the growing interest European clubs have in the country's player development system.

As part of the week-long programme, the delegation will also attend a special dinner hosted by Italy's Ambassador to Ghana, Laura Ranalli.

During the week, Como representatives will help launch a new youth football league in the Dome/Atomic area.

The delegation will also visit the already established SCM League in Pokuase, where local children have been participating in organised football activities.

The objective is to create long-term football opportunities for children while strengthening local football structures.

Rather than being a symbolic visit, the project is focused on creating a sustainable impact that will continue long after Como return to Italy.

Local coaches, community leaders and children will all play active roles in the programme.

Vatican Representatives Join Initiative as Players Prepare for Italy Experience

Adding another remarkable dimension to the project is the involvement of representatives from Vatican City.

Father Marcin will travel to Ghana alongside two Vatican missionaries as part of the SCM programme.

Their participation underlines the broader humanitarian and social significance of the initiative.

For Hansen and Sport Creates Memories, the Vatican's involvement represents international recognition of the importance of creating opportunities for young people through sport and community engagement.

The partnership between SCM and Como 1907 is already opening doors for young Ghanaian footballers.

Como 1907 Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long Youth Football Development Project

Source: Twitter

In July, six young Ghanaian players will travel to Como to participate in the club's summer camps.

For many of these children, the opportunity will be life-changing.

The trip is about far more than football. It is about cultural exchange, learning, experiencing a different part of the world, building confidence and creating lasting memories.

The selected players will train, learn about Italian culture, meet new people and experience professional football environments.

The initiative forms part of a broader long-term vision that could create many more opportunities for Ghanaian players and coaches in the future.

Como 1907 Arrive in Ghana for Week-Long Youth Football Development Project

Source: Twitter

Why Laura Juul Hansen Chose Ghana

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Hansen explained why Ghana became the focus of the initiative.

She revealed that her connection to the country began in 2019 while playing for FC Nordsjælland, when she visited the renowned Right to Dream academy.

"While playing for FC Nordsjaelland, we visited Right to Dream in 2019, and it was my first trip to Africa. I immediately fell in love with Ghana," she said.

"It could have been any country because I have travelled to many places, but there is something special about Ghana that I really like."

Source: YEN.com.gh