Fans attending a World Cup warm-up match in Tampa were shocked by drink prices, including $18 beers and $7.50 bottled water

An ultra-premium double cocktail was priced at $26.50, while standard cocktails cost $19.50

Some venues, including Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, have promised cheaper options such as $5 beers and $2 hot dogs

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Ghanaian supporters planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup may want to prepare their budgets after drink prices at one of the tournament venues left football fans stunned.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

Ghana Fans Get First Glimpse of World Cup Drink Prices in the United States

Source: Getty Images

Most of the matches will take place in the United States, including all three of England's group-stage fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel's side faced New Zealand in a warm-up match in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to a first-half header from Harry Kane.

Around 27,000 England supporters attended the game at Raymond James Stadium, home of NFL franchise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, it was not just the football that attracted attention.

Fans Stunned by Food and Drink Prices at World Cup Venue

During the match, supporters got an early indication of how much they could be spending on refreshments during the World Cup.

PA chief football writer Simon Peach shared a photograph of the stadium's drinks menu on social media before, during and after the game.

According to the menu, an ultra-premium double cocktail costs a staggering $26.50, while a standard single cocktail is priced at $19.50.

Fans can also choose between frozen cocktails such as a strawberry daiquiri or margarita, but those are also priced at $19.50 each.

A pint of domestic beer costs $16.75, while premium beer is slightly more expensive at $18.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for supporters was the price of bottled water, with a single bottle of Aquafina listed at $7.50.

The prices quickly sparked strong reactions online.

One fan wrote:

"18 dollars for a beer and 200 dollars for a pre-World Cup friendly. Absolutely outrageous and should be exposed."

Another supporter said:

"Wouldn't go anywhere near the place."

A third joked:

"That water better have come from Niagara Falls."

Some World Cup Stadiums Offer Cheaper Alternatives

Not every World Cup venue is expected to charge the same prices, however.

Some stadiums have already indicated that refreshments will be available at significantly lower costs.

One social media user shared a screenshot of the World Cup menu at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where some drinks appeared to cost almost half the price of those in Tampa.

Atlanta officials have promised fans $2 hot dogs and $5 beers during the tournament, although many other host venues have yet to announce their pricing structures.

There are signs, however, that prices at several World Cup stadiums could remain high.

During last summer's FIFA Club World Cup, one venue in Philadelphia charged $16.50 for a beer and $10 for bottled water, providing a strong indication of what supporters may face at many of the tournament venues next year.

Source: YEN.com.gh