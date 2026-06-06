The members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) have announced an indefinite industrial action

The total withdrawal of their services has left several patients who visited the facility stranded, since there are no doctors to attend to them

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Patients who went to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical care were left stranded on Saturday, June 6, 2026, after the facility's doctors started their indefinite strike.

The declaration of an industrial action by the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) has disrupted healthcare delivery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital are stranded following the industrial action of the doctors of the facility. Photo credit: Citi FM & KATH/Facebook

Source: UGC

KADA declared the strike after the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

In a video on X, a nurse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was seen informing patients who had been waiting in queues to return home or visit other facilities since the doctors on the afternoon shift would not be available to attend to them.

The patients asked when they could return to the facility, but the nurse explained that he could not tell when the strike would be called off.

Some of the disappointed patients were seen leaving the hospital premises since they could not access consultations and treatment.

Others sat to possibly process the information given by the male nurse.

The impact of the strike was particularly evident among patients requiring specialist care and follow-up reviews.

Some patients were concerned about the effects of the strike on their health, especially those suffering from chronic medical conditions.

An asthmatic patient, Baba Aliba Camara, told Accra-based Citi FM that he was undergoing assessments and had come back hoping to continue his treatment.

"I was here yesterday at 6 am, and the doctor asked me to go and run some tests, and so I came today to see a doctor, but there is no doctor to attend to me, and so I am going home. I don’t know what will happen to me between today and tomorrow when I go home."

Watch the X video below:

KATH doctors' strike stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@JakeChat222 said:

"@JDMahama and @KMAkandoh, are you okay now? Instead of completing the Regional Hospital in Kumasi to ease the severe congestion at KATH, you chose to do what pleases you. Now doctors are on strike, patients are being sent home from queues, and lives are at risk in one of Ghana’s biggest referral hospitals. This overcrowding crisis was predictable. When will you prioritise real infrastructure over politics?"

@serbeh_anthony wrote:

"When doctors were asked to strike over galamsey and its effect on the health of Ghanaians, they said no. Now they’re striking over an appointee."

@nii_oblenti said:

"Charlie…..I think those doctors don’t want their jobs. They should recruit new ones. Such stupidity shouldn’t be entertained at the expense of people’s lives?"

@billeyons wrote:

"Dear @JDMahama, @KMAkandoh, Ghanaian doctors took an oath to save lives, not to hold the public hostage over an administrator. Those who abandon their duty must face discipline & replacement. If they make Ghanaian lives secondary, perhaps their salaries should come from the admin."

@sterez21 said:

"So doctors can strike anytime, and the patients suffer. Eiii, Ghana."

Source: YEN.com.gh