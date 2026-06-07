Thunderstorms are expected in parts of southern Ghana on Sunday, June 6, 2026, amid ongoing urban flooding concerns

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, some northern parts of Ghana will enjoy sunshine, while there will be rain in some places

The Ghana Meteorological Agency cautioned the general public to take caution against possible flooding in low-lying areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast some thunderstorms to occur through the day on Sunday, June 6, 2026, as some Ghanaians continue to battle with flooding in the urban areas.

According to the afternoon forecast by the Ghana Meteorological Agency, even though there had been rain during the earlier part of the day, it will continue till night.

Ghana Meteorological Agency says there will be continuous rainfall during the day on June 6. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei/Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X, the Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasted that the rain, which would be of different intensities, would affect parts of the Southern sector.

There was a caution of flooding in low-lying areas within Southern Ghana.

Meanwhile, the sun will shine in the northern part of Ghana during the afternoon. However, thunderstorms are expected in some areas within northern Ghana during the day.

"The current thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity affecting parts of southern Ghana are expected to persist and spread to other areas during the forecast period. The northern half will experience intervals of sunshine during the afternoon, with thunderstorms and rain expected over a few areas later in the day."

"Flooding may occur in low-lying areas. The general public is advised to take the necessary precautionary measures," it added.

Read the X post below:

Ghana Meteo gets automated weather stations

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve early warning systems in Ghana, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has handed over nine automated weather stations to the Ghana Meteorological Agency on May 6.

This is aimed at improving Ghana’s ability to respond to climate variability and extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

The UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmond Moukala, noted that reliable meteorological data remains central to effective early warning systems and climate services, describing the weather stations as practical tools for prevention and preparedness.

The weather stations are expected to improve data availability across the country, support more accurate forecasts, and strengthen early warning systems.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is the state institution mandated to provide reliable weather and climate services to support Ghana's socio-economic development, established by Act 682 of 2004 (amended by Act 1002 in 2019).

Based in East Legon, the Ghana Meteorological Agency provides efficient and reliable updates by collecting, processing, archiving, analysing and disseminating meteorological information.

Allotey Jacobs's family house at Cape Coast collapses, claiming the life of one person. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Heavy rains lead to building collapse

On June 25, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Cape Coast had been affected by some building collapses after some heavy rainfall.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman after the collapse in the early hours of the day, sparking grief online.

Source: YEN.com.gh