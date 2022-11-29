The Ashanti Regional NSS boss has rendered an unqualified apology to nurses in the country

Alex Opoku-Mensah, in the apology, said resorting to insults has never been his style

His apology follows a threat by nurses to lay down their tools after one of them was verbally assaulted by the Director

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Director in charge of the Ashanti Region, Alex Opoku-Mensah, has rendered an unqualified apology to nurses in the country.

This follows threats by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to lay down their tools after the NSS boss took one of their colleagues to the cleaners.

But taking to his Facebook page, Opoku-Mensah said he regretted losing his cool and insisted that has never been his style as a leader.

"I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public and the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital. I do apologise for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such," he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

On Tuesday, livid nurses in the country threatened to withdraw their services at the Manhyia District Hospital if the NSS boss is not sacked from office.

Ashanti Regional Director Of NSS Storms Manyhia Hospital To Confront Nurse For Ordering His Doctor Daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alex Opoku-Mensah, the father of a female doctor at Manhyia Hospital in the Ashanti Region, verbally assaulted a nurse who the doctor works with.

In the audio that was shared on the Facebook handle of Graphic Online, the doctor's father sounded completely pissed by how the nurse supposedly kept treating the female doctor.

According to the angry father, who boasted of his huge influence and political connections, which earned him the Ashanti Regional Director Of National Service, the nurse had ordered his daughter in a commanding manner to report to work immediately, as though she is her superior.

