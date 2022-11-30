The Junior Doctors' Association of Ghana has denied reports that the doctor at the Manhyia District Hospital gave a wrong prescription for a child patient

The Association says the reports are utterly false and that the doctor did not even review a child on the day in question

In a statement signed by the association's president and secretary, the junior doctors say the nurse approached the doctor to get her to remove a non-available prescription to prevent over-billing

The Junior Doctors’ Association has said reports that a doctor at the Manhyia District Hospital gave a wrong prescription resulting in an altercation between a nurse with the doctor's dad is false.

The yet-to-be-identified doctor’s father verbally assaulted the nurse for allegedly trying to bully his daughter in an audio that has been trending since Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Some known nurses who condemned the doctor’s father, who is also the Ashanti Region director of the National Service Scheme, had said the nurse only sought to bring the attention of the doctor to the dangerous prescription for a child patient.

However, in a statement the Junior Doctors’ Association Ghana said the claims against one of its members is false.

“The information on social media, radio and TV stations about an alleged wrong prescription is untrue, according to the hospital management and records available,” the statement co-signed by the association’s president Dr Louisa Nkrumah and secretary Dr Norbert Kipo, said.

According to the statement, the doctor did not even review a child on the day in question.

“No prescription was written for a child by the doctor on the said date and therefore she could not have prescribed a wrong dosage.

“The doctor correctly prescribed an intravenous fluid for an adult patient on the surgical ward,” the statement added.

It explained further that the non-availability of the intravenous fluid prescribed prompted the nurse to call the doctor to delete it from the system to avoid extra billing.

Full Audio Of The Heated Exchanges Between NSS Director And Nurse Emerges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has in a separate article published the full audio of the invectives used against the nurse at the Manhyia Hospital by the father of the doctor.

In the audio, the man, Alex Opoku-Mensah is heard telling the nurse that her daughter, the doctor, was not answerable to her.

The nurse was verbally abused by the NSS director for correcting a dangerous prescription the doctor had recommended for a child patient, but the Junior Doctors' Association has denied that allegation.

