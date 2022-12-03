A Ghanaian high school student of Takoradi Technical Institute got to spend a day at an all-girls high school and lived to tell the story

In a video shared on YouTube by High Schools Africa, the boy was seen learning as the only boy in a class filled with girls

Several internet users found the video fascinating and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A senior high school boy called Emmanuel Mensah, who attends Takoradi Technical Institute, caused an online stir when he spent a whole day as a business student at an all-girls senior high school, Archbishop Porter Girls.

Emmanuel spends a day at Archbishop Porter Girls' SHS. Photo credit: High Schools Africa

His day began by joining the girls during their assembly before heading to the classroom. Emmanuel was then taken to the dining hall for a meal and conversed with the female students afterwards.

Emmanuel shares his experience of learning at a girls' school

Emmanuel confessed that he was not looking forward to the experience. He claimed that he considered changing his mind about going there but decided to go through with it by thinking of the opportunity as a life-changing experience.

Netizens react to Emmanuel's experience at a girls' school

Several netizens were fascinated by the experience and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

@esibonkuro said:

I really felt TENSION in this episode. Well done Emmanuel for staying calm. When a porter girl did an exchange, I thought she was being 'too known' but now I see it runs in all the Porter girls. They are well disciplined.

@esinamsorkpor9310 remarked:

I've passed through the school oo, but anytime I hear these little rules, I'm happy. The dining hall alone and its rules are on another level. It's like reliving the moments I love Porters

@fidelistio6972 added:

I love the classroom vibe and engagement with Emma

