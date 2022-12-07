A Ghanaian lady has raised red flags about the nurse for cash agreement and called out the government over its relevance

Alima Bawah has said that health facilities in rural parts of Ghana need nurses and asked why the government is not keen on solving those issues

Her objection to the idea has generated mixed reactions with some saying the priorities of the government appear misplaced

Mixed reactions have greeted the announcement by the Ghana government regarding plans to sign a nurse-for-cash agreement with the government of the United Kingdom(UK).

Per the agreement, Ghanaian-trained nurses will travel to the UK to practice for three years and in return, the government will receive £1000 for each nurse to develop health facilities in the country.

Ever since the news broke, netizens have taken to social media to share diverse opinions on the matter.

One netizen who did not seem enthused about the agreement questioned its relevance adding that there are many health facilities in Ghana that are in dire need of nurses.

Alima Bawah in her reaction to the news via a comment on the Facebook page of Modern Ghana Web simply wrote:

“Slavery repackaged! Yet there are rural clinics with just one nurse handling the entire facility”.

Her comment drew a sharp response from another social media Mubarak Khalid who retorted that Ghana stands to benefit from the agreement if the monies received are put to judicious use.

“Alima Bawah it may be, but I think if they use money from that deal prudently more nurses could be employed to take care of the clinics”

Ghanaians also shared their views on the planned agreement

Bruno Alvis

If it's true. I think the nurses will welcome this idea. Anything that takes you faraway from Ghana is a great move

Phinna Adjei

Let me go and pick a nursing form erh. Na Ghana paa die3, I have suffered enough.

Robert Ayi

We have finished selling our natural resources. Moving onto a human, mother Africa, what went wrong? Lord help our continent and help Ghana for we are confused.

King Badoo

What of those who want to join the U.S army and UK army

Samuel Ofosu Obuobi Tylapia

I will support this policy tho

Nurse-For-Cash Agreement Between Ghana And United Kingdom Announced In Parliament By Health Minister

Earlier YEN.com.gh in a detailed report revealed that Ghana's Ministry of Health has announced an ongoing process to sign a nurse-for-cash agreement with the government of the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu told Parliament on Monday, December 5, 2022, that just like the bilateral agreement between Ghana and Barbados, Ghanaian nurses will support UK's health system.

“We are engaging with the government of the United Kingdom and we are just about signing a memorandum of understanding after Cabinet approval to begin to send nurses, even certificate nurses, to go for training and work there and come back home after three years”, he said in Parliament during debate on the 2023 budget.

