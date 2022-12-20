Russia has indirectly registered its displeasure at Nana Akufo-Addo's comments in Washington DC about Wagner mercenaries in Burkina Faso

The Russian embassy in Ghana has posted a critical opinion piece on its Twitter page, slamming the comment by Ghana's president

The article seems to suggest that the comments by Akufo-Addo is planned, masterminded by the West led by the US

The Russian embassy in Ghana has published an article on its Twitter page that largely criticises Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent comments about Russian-backed Wagner mercenaries operating in Burkina Faso.

The article, titled “IMF literally bribes Ghana to turn it against Russia”, is an opinion published by one Michael Mahanta on the TFI Global website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

The article seeks to suggest that the comments president Akufo-Addo that has since generated a diplomatic row between Burkina Faso and Ghana was planned.

According to the author, Nana Akufo-Addo is doing the bidding of West, led by the United States.

“Now, the statements from Ghana against Russia’s wagner forces at a time when it receives IMF assistance (that too, going back on its own promise), couldn’t have just been a coincidence.

“Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also said that Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information,” the article

The Russian-backed article suggests further that because of Ghana’s current economic pressure, it is under Western influence, adding that there’s every possibility that Ghana is only talking the West’s language against Russia.

“The west has faced widespread criticism from governments and people of Western African countries and the anti-West sentiments are growing for sometime.

“West African countries that once had good diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with France, have dumped it as they have realised such partnerships have only created more crisis than solving in the region,” the article said.

Burkina Faso Unhappy About Akufo-Addo’s Wagner Allegations: Summons Ghana’s Ambassador

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo's recent allegation that Burkina Faso had engaged Russian-backed Wagner to fight Islamist terrorists has piqued the Burkina Faso junta.

They have summoned Ghana's ambassador to the country for talks but it is not yet clear what was discussed.

The military junta told Akufo-Addo in a statement that he could have contacted them to get the right information.

How Akufo-Addo Disclosed Burkina Faso's Alleged Engagement of Wagner

Akufo-Addo told the international press on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.

"Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said.

Akufo-Addo said the issue presented a viable national security threat for Ghana. Wagner has been engaged by Mali to help fight the Islamist militants.

