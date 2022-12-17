One of the daughters of president Akufo-Addo has rated his performance in office as stellar

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo said the president is on a steady course in steering the affairs of the country

This follows heavy criticisms by a section of the populace over what some say is the incompetent handling of the economy by the president

A daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as stellar, the performance of her father in office.

According to Gyankroma Akufo-Addo who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council, despite the current economic crisis, her father has been phenomenal and is committed to addressing the concerns of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Criticisms Against My Father Are Unjustifiable - Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

Gyankroma said the criticisms against her father are unjustifiable since most people are unaware of the pressures associated with being President and making sure the populace is safe.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Gyankroma said her father is a leader who is on a steady course to transform the country.

“I think a lot of people do not understand the backroom pressure and responsibilities that are needed and the tolls that it takes. This is a leader who has taken it effortlessly and has steered the ship so that we all feel safe in these times of economic unrest.”

Those comments have generated interesting reactions on social media.

@massa_kobby

Oh yeah Akufo Addo diii he is Ghana’s best president after Nkrumah . The man Dey really force but we no Dey wan talk true

@IsaacCobby

You people get time. How will a direct benefactor of a corrupt administration give constructive criticism of it? Who points his father’s house with the left finger?

@profdublyn_zee

Did you expect her to say otherwise? Now she’s also saying that people have no idea the amount of effort and time it takes to run the country huh. Isn’t she singing the same song JM sang which he was bashed by the opposition for? Hmmm

@K_123E

this is no news , wat were u expecting?? Is so clear that she is happy & can’t have a problem with her father. Talk make Ghanaians understand aaahh u say. Stellar , she know say plenty people no go understand.

@bendy_JT

Asking a coconut seller ,whether the coconut be freshly prepared. Asking the roasted plantain if the plantain is fresh Asking the sachet water seller if the sachet water is pure .

Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Denies Getting $25 Million To Paint Interchanges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyankroma Akufo-Addo had denied allegations she was awarded a $25 million contract by the state to beautify some interchanges in the capital, Accra.

The claim was first made by controversial media practitioner Kevin Taylor on October 26 on his Loud Silence medium but has since been republished on other media platforms.

But in a swift rebuttal, Gyankroma explained in a press statement that no contract to beautify interchanges or underpasses has either been conceived, offered, or accepted by her.

