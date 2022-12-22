NDC's Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi got married to a lady named Irene Amankwaa in a beautiful wedding

Another NDC lady bears the same name Irene Amankwaa but has the last name Karikari, which is the difference

Karikari was mistaken by many social media users for Sammy Gyamfi's wife but she has cleared the air on that

Irene Amankwaa Karikari, a staunch NDC member whose posters suggest she has aspired to be the party's Deputy Women's Organizer for Sunyani West Constituency was trending on the day of Sammy Gyamfi's traditional marriage ceremony.

Scores of Ghanaians and supporters of the party were congratulating the lady for getting wedded to the NDC Communications Officer who recently retained his seat.

It turns out, Irene Amankwaa Karikari who has the same name "Irene Amankwaa" as Sammy Gyamfi's wife, according to Ghanaweb.com, is not the person he married.

Irene Amankwaa Karikari: Namesake Of Sammy Gyamfi's Wife



Karikari cleared the air, saying she did not get married to Sammy Gyamfi.

"You people should stop tagging me la .I'm not the one Sammy Gyamfi got married to ," she explained in a post on her Facebook handle.

Perhaps, the part that confused most netizens was the fact that the two ladies, apart from having two names in common, also look alike with the same complexion and stature.

See her post below:

Irene Amankwa Karikari explaining she did not get married to Sammy Gyamfi



Reactions from Ghanaians who figured Karikari was different from Irene Amankwaa

Below were some of the comments that came up amidst the trending news of Sammy Gyamfi's wedding and the misconception it bred about Irene Amankwaa Karikari

Adu Gyamfi Nightingale said:

I'm tired of explaining to them mpo

Josephine Ama Hiagbe indicated:

Hehehehehhehehe. You have to pay me ooo cos I'm tired of explaining and sending screenshots

Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo, Sam Jonah, other bigwigs grace Sammy Gyamfi's traditional marriage

Meanwhile, the traditional engagement, which took place at the nation's capital, Accra, was witnessed by several leading political figures drawn from the NDC and other walks of life.

The private marriage, which took place at the Chain Homes located at the Airport valley, was graced by former President John Dramani Mahama, newly elected National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Sir Sam Jonah, among other party bigwigs and the high and mighty in society.

