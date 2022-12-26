NDC's Sammy Gyamfi and his wife have climaxed their wedding with a thanksgiving service at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church

The duo exchanged vows in a gorgeous private ceremony attended by leading members of the NDC on Wednesday, December 21

Scores of netizens have reacted to the stunning pictures from the couple's thanksgiving pictures on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and his wife have climaxed their wedding with a thanksgiving service.

The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous private ceremony attended by leading members of the NDC, including 2020 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Former deputy chief of staff Valerie Sawyerr also attended the event in an all-white outfit on Wednesday, December 21.

Sammy Gyamfi and his wife climax their wedding with a thanksgiving service

Sammy Gyamfi and his significant other capped their lavish wedding with a thanksgiving ceremony at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church. Stunning photos from the service emerged on social media on Monday, December 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The NDC National Communications Officer and his better half were captured in several Facebook pictures shared by the Ghanaian politician Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

See the images here:

Scores of netizens celebrate Sammy Gyamfi and his wife under Obuobia Darko-Opoku's post

Se Lorm posted:

Nice one. I hope he started his statement with “on behalf of my wife''.

Nicholas Lagudah commented:

Beautiful. God bless their union.

Asara Esau Agbigim posted:

Congratulations to them. Beautiful as always!

Felito LeveKo said:

Congratulations to my boss once again.

Bisa Gooma commented:

Congratulations, once again.

Royal Katy posted:

Congratulations to them.

Evans Selinam Wagzy Nyagbenu shared:

Woman of substances, you are doing well for mother Ghana. For our communications officer, congratulations.

Victoria Woyome reacted:

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Gyamfi.

Priscy Amponsah Essien said:

This is so beautiful, Congratulations, God bless this union.

Her Excellency Sikampedede BossQueen posted:

Beautiful mummy and son with a beautiful daughter-in-law. Congratulations Mr and Mrs.

Flemy Aheto reacted:

God bless you for the good work you do for the youth of our party and Ghana at large. Mine is next year, and I will invite you to Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

Namesake Of Sammy Gyamfi's Wife Clarifies That She Is Not The One He Married

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Irene Amankwaa Karikari, a staunch NDC member whose posters suggest she aspired to be the party's Deputy Women's Organizer for Sunyani West Constituency was trending on the day of Sammy Gyamfi's traditional marriage ceremony.

Scores of Ghanaians and supporters of the party were congratulating the lady for getting wedded to the NDC Communications Officer who recently retained his seat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh