NDC's Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with the love of his life Irene in a plush wedding ceremony on December 21, 2022

Videos of their lavish wedding reception party as well as the stunning looks of the newlyweds that night have surfaced on the internet

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos from the wedding reception of the holy matrimony of Mr and Mrs Gyamfi

The Communication Officer of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Irene on December 21, 2022 in a plush wedding ceremony.

Sammy Gyamfi and wife Irene on their wedding day. Photo Source: @themobilebar @jema_photography

Source: Instagram

After blessings were bestowed onto the newly wedded couple and their marriage was sealed, they then proceeded to the wedding reception venue to wine and dine with guests and family members.

Irene sparkling in a red gown

The bride was spotted rocking a red gown, Her outfit was without a sleeve or tulle fabric to cover her shoulders and arms.

Irene went in for a look that would flaunt her flawless melanin skin. She beamed with smiles as she sipped on her drink in the video.

Below are performances from King Promise, Akwaboah at the wedding reception

Popular Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Akwaboah, entertained the newly wedded couple to some of his smashing hit love songs as they danced on the dancefloor.

Ghanaian singer King Promise entertained guests and the couple with some love songs as well as they got cosy on the dancefloor.

Mr and Mrs Gyamfi were captured singing word for word as King promise was performing.

