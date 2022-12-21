The National Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has tied the knot

The traditional marriage ceremony, which took place in the nation's capital, was witnessed by leading political figures from the NDC

Some of those who graced the event include former President Mahama, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and former Chair Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart at a colourful marriage ceremony.

The traditional engagement, which took place at the nation's capital, Accra, was witnessed by several leading political figures drawn from the NDC and other walks of life.

The latest couple Sammy Gyamfi and his bride Image Credit: @Ch_andoh

Source: Twitter

Sammy Gyamfi Marries Beautiful Bride At Colourful Ceremony

The private marriage, which took place at the Chain Homes located at the Airport valley, was graced by former President John Dramani Mahama, newly elected National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Sir Sam Jonah, among other party bigwigs and the high and mighty in society.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Photos from the event capture the beautiful bride of Sammy Gyamfi adorned in the hues of the peacock. The latest groom and NDC communicator is also captured looking resplendent in different shades of Kente.

The viral pictures have set social media on fire as netizens have wished the young couple well as they embark on their marriage journey.

Naa Kordey Clottey I said:

❤️❤️❤️.And someone was on one of the pages saying she’s in love with him and wants to hook up. Sorry for her

George Frank Otoo:

As a man, make money ooooo. Otherwise abontoa DeDe sef you no go get marry. Beautiful bride✌️.

@TheCookieteeGH

Sammy Gyamfi just whet my appetite for marriage. Fada Lord please can you hear me??

Kennedy Osei And Wife Tracy Grace on Dance Floor At Wedding, Many Stun Chemistry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Osei and his adorable wife, Tracy A. Osei, stole the show at a friend's wedding reception party.

The couple was surrounded by friends who pulled out their phones to capture the memorable moment between the trendy couple.

#Kency2020 as they are popularly called as a result of their trendy wedding back in February 2020, got many stunned by their incredible dance moves and love chemistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh