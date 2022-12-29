Inspirational photos of Mohammed Kudus showing when he was only a boy have surfaced online

The pictures that were compiled into a slideshow video give a clear understanding of how far the Black Stars Player has come

Kudus was one of the shining Ghanaian stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup although Ghana was kicked out in the group stage

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian superstar who was a key player in the team that put up a show at the Qatar 2022 World Cup started from a humble beginning.

His old photos were compiled into a slideshow video shared on the TikTok handle @maltiti_52 and several thousands of Ghanaians have been having a frenzy about it.

Many were inspired to see that just a few years back the rising superstar was only a boy who still had the same passion he has now for the game he enjoys and makes a living from.

Photos of Kudus playing when he was younger in Nima Photo credit: @maltiti_52/TikTok

In one of the pictures, Kudus was with a couple of his teammates who all appeared to be playing U-12 at that stage.

Another photo showed an older version that was taken in what appeared to be an aftermath of a successful football match when a gentleman came to take photos with him.

See this video below:

Kudus playing with his town boys as an adult

Just recently, the Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, visited his childhood town, Nima, where he spent some of the most important years of his life.

The Blackstars and Ajax star man participated in a street football match with some of the locals.

A large crowd gathered at the sandy park where the match took place to catch a glimpse of Kudus. The encounter was an engaging one as a few of the young men showed how good they were to the large crowd.

Mohammed Kudus crowned Ambassador of Nima

Meanwhile, the Ajax Amsterdam Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has also been honored by the people of Nima as they make him an ambassador of the community at the unveiling of his mural at Nima.

In a heartfelt statement on his verified Instagram page, he stated that he was overwhelmed by the kind gesture as they named him an ambassador of the community.

He added that with the social virtues Nima has instilled in him, he would continue to manifest that in his passion for football.

Source: YEN.com.gh