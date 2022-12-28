A gentleman has endeared himself to the hearts of many social media users with one simple act

A beautiful lady walked to him and handed over a note that said he could have her if he wants

Instead of following the lady, he decided to throw away the piece of paper and focus on his business

A young man whose name is not disclosed is earning the praises of many social media users after a video of him rejecting the clear advances of a beautiful lady surfaced online.

In the footage, the young man was handed a note by the lady, in which it was clearly written that by simply choosing to follow her, he would have the lady to himself.

The gentleman took a hard stare at the lady, threw away the piece of paper the note was written on and proceeded to focus on his business.

Social media users applaud the man for rejecting the beautiful lady

Below were some thoughts shared on the video that has surprised many netizens.

Fadiora Babatunde Olawale indicated:

He cannot follow you because he is focused. That is where his meal ticket comes from. Stop all the "yeeee" and all the unnecessary noise in your video.

Aderoju Olowokande-Daniel Ogundalu mentioned:

The guy looks like someone that already impregnated a girl, so with her request, he's not interested in getting himself into another drama oh

Success James Oigiangbe stated:

The guy be like; Energy wey person dey invest wisely for himself..Person from nowhere wants to drain it, in the name of pleasure abi. Sometimes in life, When someone is looking for your trouble, most times ignore them and focus on something better.

Source: YEN.com.gh