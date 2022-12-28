Mohammed Kudus has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of him playing football on the streets of Nima popped up

The young man who dazzled Ghanaians and the world at the 2022 World Cup spent the holidays in his childhood town

Many netizens were pleased to see Kudus bond with the folks he grew up with and dropped words of praise

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, visited his childhood town, Nima, where he spent some of the most important years of his life.

The Blackstars and Ajax star man participated in a street football match with some of the locals.

A large crowd gathered at the sandy park where the match took place to catch a glimpse of Kudus. The encounter was an engaging one as a few of the young men showed how good they were to the large crowd.

In some videos of the event, many noticed that the Nima boys were avoiding tackling Kudus, in order not to hurt him since he is an international player and is valuable to his team.

Many people were pleased by the reverence the local boys gave Kudus and applauded them for being gentle with their tackles.

Annang Joseph197 said:

very friendly this is great. I hope one day he will do something for the community

surqwameholyike commented:

Akoa abc nfikyiri ball aky3 .. he is still good… the good result of onky3 ndi so far ❤️❤️❤️

Jeremiah also wrote:

always remember your root ,for what you done you will go far.

oseiagyemangsnr also said:

we don't tackle professionals .. it's as simple as that

