Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has reacted to the Ghana Police Service statement reminding the public and faith-based groups about doom prophecies ahead of the 31st night.

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel directed the Service to focus its time and resources on addressing major crimes bedeviling the country.

Nigel Gaisie directs police to focus on significant crimes

"The Ghana Police Service should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life so hard for the common man.

''Again, there are more serious cases that have a national interest, like who killed J.B., like the political actors who have made our once good drinking water turned into choco milo galamsey ...," he said, according to Pulse Ghana.

The outspoken Ghanaian preacher reminded the Service about ''the role of the prophetic or prophets in nation-building'', saying ''it cannot be underestimated or disrespected''.

''Suffice to say, the hallmark of every prophet is BOLDNESS FROM ABOVE Hence, I suggest to all prophets to be led by the Holy spirit on 31st December Night/dawn and be circumspect because of the evil times, no prophet of God should be cowed into silence or be afraid," he added.

Police Caution Against Prophecies That Cause Anxiety and Fear Ahead of 31st Night

Prophet Gaisie's remarks follow a statement by the Ghana Police Service urging compliance with the law relating to the communication of prophecies as the year draws to a close on Saturday, December 31.

In a statement issued by the law enforcement agency on Tuesday, December 27, the Service commended the general public, especially members of the religious community, for cooperating with the 2021 directive to adhere to the law.

''... as the year draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance to the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies,'' portions of the statement said.

