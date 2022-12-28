Two police officers have landed in trouble after taking GH¢10 from a truck driver suspected to have violated a traffic regulation

The driver hid a camera and recorded the two Kumasi MTTD personnel taking the money from him and shared the video online

Police say the two policewomen have since been interdicted pending further investigation

Two police women have been disgraced after a truck driver hid a camera and captured them extorting GH¢10 from him.

The two coppers, the police administration have clarified, are with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Kumasi. They have since been interdicted.

In a video that has since gone viral, the two policewomen are seen collecting GH¢10 from the driver of what appears to be a heavy duty truck.

It is not clear why the police office stopped the vehicle but some reports say the driver violated a road traffic regulation.

In the video, one of the ladies is heard complaining in Twi that the GH¢5 the driver had earlier offered was paltry.

They also threatened to impound the vehicle if the driver fails to top up.

As soon as the driver gave the GH¢10 to one of them, he was allowed to drive off.

Police in the Ashanti Region has condemned the action the two policewomen as unprofessional.

"If found guilty, they would be made to face the full rigours of the law aside the internal disciplinary actions," the police warned in a statement dated December 28, 2022.

