The NSS secretariat has punished the NSS director of the Ashanti Region over the November 2022 altercation with a nurse at the Manhyia hospital

He was initially asked to step aside for investigations to start, however, he has not been officially suspended for two months without pay

He will also work under close supervision when he returns from the suspension

Also, he has been directed to write an official apology letter to the NSS secretariat for dragging its name into disrepute

Alex Opoku-Mensah, the Ashanti Region Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has been suspended for two months without pay.

An audio in which he is heard verbally abusing a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital nurse went viral and grabbed headlines on November 27, 2022.

A letter signed by NSS executive director Osei Assibey Antwi explained the decision to suspend him is part of a three-point recommendation by a committee that probed the incident.

Alext Opoku-Mensah (R) apologised over the incident last year.

When Opoku-Mensah returns from the suspension, he will work under supervision at the NSS head office, the other second recommendation stipulated.

He has also been directed to issue an official apology to the NSS for dragging its name into disrepute.

Opoku-Mensah Storms Manyhia Hospital To Confront Nurse

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Poku-Mensah, stormed the Manhyia Hospital in November 2022 to confront a nurse.

The nurse had allegedly disrespected his daughter, a doctor at the facility.

The confrontation triggered a heated exchange between the nurse and the government official.

The exchange between Poku-Mensah and the nurse that was caught on tape and leaked online lasted about 9 minutes and the NSS boss was heard hurling insults at the nurse.

At some point, he could be heard saying that the nurse settled for her career because she had failed to become a doctor, regarded as the pinnacle of the medical profession.

He also said the nurse, whose identity has since remained a closely guarded secret, and many other nurses in the hospital were under him because he was the NSS director for the region.

Many Ghanaians slammed the comments by the Ashanti Region boss as captured in the leaked audio and called for swift action.

