An anonymous trotro driver has explained an ordeal he went through in the hands of five police officers in Tarkoradi

Explaining the story in an exclusive interview on Omanbapa morning show, he shares how one of the officer's guns ended up in his commercial bus

Meanwhile, the driver has revealed that he has returned the gun to the Western Region Police Command

A police officer from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has allegedly left his licensed gun in the bus of a trotro driver after taking a bribe from him.

Background story of what happened

Narrating the story, the driver, who likes to remain anonymous, indicated that the police officer left his gun at the front seat of the bus after allegedly taking a GH₵100 bribe from him.

The driver stated that he was stopped by five officers who claimed he was under arrest for loading passengers at an unauthorised spot.

According to the driver, he loaded passengers from Cape Coast to Tarkoradi. However, when he got to Tarkoradi, five officers stopped his vehicle, and requested for his passengers get off the bus.

Narrating his ordeal on Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM, he said that the police then told him that he would be taken to the police station and be processed before the court which he agreed.

He added that the officers stopped en route to the police station and demanded he paid an amount of GH₵150 in order to be set free. The officers further stated that the driver would have to pay GH₵500 if they were to get to the station and his bus would be locked up till Monday.

Upon further negotiations, they settle on GH₵100. The driver then later noticed that one of the police officers had left his gun in the front seat of the bus.

“I could not continue to work since the officers had taken all my hard-earned sales for the day. I went straight home and noticed that one of the police officers had left their gun on the bus. Because of the gun lying in my bus, I am scared to go to work,” he said.

Details of the gun and further development

The registered gun has a number boldly written on one side, while the other side has (CZ805 BREN – made in Czech Republic) written on it.

Meanwhile, the Western Region Police Commander Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sokpa has been notified about the incident.

Also, the driver handed over the gun to the Western Region Police Command for the required investigations to be conducted.

