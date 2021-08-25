Often times women complain of the fact that Ghanaian men are not romantic and do not put in efforts to make their relationships a romantic one.

To some women love relationships are all about being sweet with words, appreciative of gifts, and helping with chores around the house.

To find out why Ghanaian men are not romantic, YEN.com.gh hit the streets to know what exactly women say when they mean that.

Ghanaian men are not romantic at all; they are wicked - Market woman reveals Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

A trader who sells cooking oil said Ghanaian men alike to lord over their women instead of being romantic and sweet.

According to her, they are not helpers and just wicked.

A woman who was rather sarcastic said the men are not romantic at home and rather prefer to fight the man because he will not give her money and will just be rubbing his hands all over her body.

She added that for the men the only romance they know is to touch them and end up having sex with them.

Another trader said they do not have money and that automatically translates into no romance. She said what most women make money from and obtain properties like cars from, their men want to have access to it free of charge.

A woman who gave a different opinion said for her, her husband was a romantic man because of the way he handles and treats her after work.

She asserted that although some men are not the same, she can say there are some romantic men out there including her husband.

The video has drawn various reactions from a group of people

Sukida Mukadi said men are busy trying to make ends meet for their families so women should bear with them.

We are busy trying to take care of our families, so please bear with us, as you know Ghana is very hard.

Yunus Wan said they should go for Chinese men

Yoo we hear, they should go for Chinese men.

Gifty Mame Owusua Mireku says these same women get pregnant by unromantic men.

Ghanaian men are not romantic but debiaaa Ghanaian women are pregnant let the men be waiiii

Nana Ama said her husband is exempted.

It's not all men wai, my husband is exempted.

Kofi Koranteng Obeng Nti said most of them do not understand the word romantic.

In the first place, most of them don't even understand the word romantic.

